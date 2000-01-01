The Cloud is held in place using both rare earth magnets, electromagnets, and a location sensor. There is a discrete infrared locating beam in the center of the Cloud, which, if obstructed by an object (such as a hand) will result in the Cloud "falling off" it's levitating balance point. In such an event the Cloud has a soft felt bottom to cushion the fall. To return the Cloud to its floating position, use your fingers to pry the Cloud off the base and with two hands hold the Cloud roughly in position, slowly move the Cloud from side to side until you feel it 'lock' in place.

The Floating Cloud is designed for permanent levitation and can be charged while floating. To preserve battery life we recommend switching the Cloud off when not in use - there is a hidden switch at the top of the Cloud next to the charging port for this purpose.