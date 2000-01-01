FLOATING CLOUD.
YEAR: v2 2017
PETG, POLYESTER FIBER, MAGNETIC & ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS
Richard Clarkson Studio presents: Floating Cloud, a magnetically levitating ambient lamp. The project is a collaboration between the two companies – merging the innovative levitation technology developed by Crealev with the form and function of the Cloud product of Richard Clarkson Studio.
Embedded into both the base and the Cloud are magnetic components that allow the cloud to float approximately 2.75 inches (70mm) off the base. While the base itself must remain plugged in a rechargeable lithium ion battery powers the Cloud and enables a totally wireless and unobstructed levitation while in use. With full rotational movement and slight vertical bobbing of the cloud a more realistic atmospheric experience is possible. The Floating Cloud also has the same sound reactive LED lights as our other interactive cloud products.
After months of design research and user testing, we found that embedding a speaker into the Cloud was not the right direction for several reasons. Firstly - the weight it added significantly decreased the levitation height of the Cloud. Secondly - the speaker drastically reduced the battery life of the Cloud, and required much more frequent recharging. Thirdly - you already have a speaker system right!? Simply let your speakers do what they do best, and the Floating Cloud will do what it does best. While the Cloud itself does not have a speaker, it will react to your existing sound system as well as spoken voice and loud sounds. An embedded microphone allows the Cloud to flash to the beat of the music in four different styles. The Cloud also has a range of ambient lamp modes in both white and colored versions. Each of these modes is controlled via an infrared remote.
The Cloud is held in place using both rare earth magnets, electromagnets, and a location sensor. There is a discrete infrared locating beam in the center of the Cloud, which, if obstructed by an object (such as a hand) will result in the Cloud "falling off" it's levitating balance point. In such an event the Cloud has a soft felt bottom to cushion the fall. To return the Cloud to its floating position, use your fingers to pry the Cloud off the base and with two hands hold the Cloud roughly in position, slowly move the Cloud from side to side until you feel it 'lock' in place.
The Floating Cloud is designed for permanent levitation and can be charged while floating. To preserve battery life we recommend switching the Cloud off when not in use - there is a hidden switch at the top of the Cloud next to the charging port for this purpose.